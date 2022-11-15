A Nigerian man has narrated the blood-cuddling story of what happened to him in 2013 after he passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

Onwuchekwa Martins took to Twitter on Monday, November 14 to tell how he cheated death after a road accident in Calabar

He said the accident happened after a taxi he boarded was chased by the Department of Public Transportation in the city

Onwuchekwa Martins, a Nigerian man took to Twitter on Monday, November 14 to tell the story of how he escaped death.

It happened in 2013 when Martins just passed out of the NYSC and got an instant job that made him so happy.

Martins said the mortuary attendant refused to embalm him. Photo credit: @The_GodFatherI.

Martins who served in Jigawa state said he got the job in Abuja, but felt it would be nice to share the good news with his parents.

He therefore set out from Abuja to Calabar and arrived safely. There was however a serious miss-harp when he boarded a taxi.

Department of Public Transport, Calabar caused the accident

Martins said after he boarded the taxi, the DOPT officials started chasing the cab man who ran into a ditch.

He said they were all pronounced dead. However, there was a prayer chain organised by his parents and he said God intervened through a mortuary attendant who insisted that he (Martins) was alive.

Martins was taken to the hospital and upon examination, it was found that he still had a pulse.

His words:

"That singular insistence, answered prayers (because God showed up) gave me a second chance at life as when I was examined I still had pulse."

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter uses

@MrLastBorn_ said:

"He never disappoints those who trust in him. God is still in the business of doing miracles."

@akam_sunny commented:

"Reading this I don't know if I should be laughing or crying cause I remember a comedy where a guy was pretending dead and they were about to embalm him then he woke up. God is good no."

