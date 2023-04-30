An emotional video has captured the rare moment a daughter reunited with her family

In the viral clip, the daughter said she had not seen her mother who was in the United States of America for 6 years

In the video, she met her brother at the airport which she also said she had not seen for a long time and when she finally met her mother she could not control her joy

A daughter who had not seen her family for six years finally decided to go to USA to visit them.

She documented her journey from the time she was at the airport down to the time she met her mother at their home.

She met her mother after hours

At the airplane, she revealed that she was so happy that she could not contain her joy and she appeared to be excited to be with them.

When she finally touched down after hours on air, she met her younger brother which she had not seen for a long time and they embraced lightly.

The next clip showed when she opened the door to the room of her mother's house.

The moment her mother saw her, she jumped and ran to hug her.

They were in each other's embrace for so long that it captured the heightened emotions and bond they had shared as a family.

The video also captured the daughter's tears of joy and her mother's excitement.

@MamaTouray12 reacted:

"May God give long Life to all mum's alive."

@BeautifulElla said:

"I can't wait to surprise my dad haven't seen him for the past 20yrs."

@Melvlanabeauty wrote:

"Priceless moment! I miss my mom sO muchl'

@Squngeslhle also reacted:

"So sweet"

@Twlce_butnlce1 commented:

"Mummy and daddy I want to make you two this happy they deserve it God please keep them alive."

@Florah Mcharo also commented:

"The Mum praying here. That prayer at end was everything."

@Lebogang:

"I'm sobbing. So emotional cause some of us lost ours."

