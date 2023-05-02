A wealthy young Nigerian man has warmed the hearts of many on social media after surprising his girlfriend with a brand-new car

A heartwarming video captured the moment he took the lady out and delivered the luxury car to her

Netizens were impressed, and they soon flooded the comment section of the video to share their thoughts on the lovely gifts

Yet another TikTok video that captured a sweet love moment has gone viral and piqued the interest of many after it was shared online by @oghalejessica.

The video, full of heartwarming and exciting moments between both lovers, drew many people's attention and put smiles on their faces.

Boyfriend surprises his girlfriend with a new car. Photo source: Tiktok/@oghalejessica.

Source: TikTok

Boyfriend shocks girlfriend with new car

The video began with the guy and his lover inside the house as he covered her eyes, and they made their way outside.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The anticipation and excitement were palpable as they stepped outside, and the guy revealed the big surprise.

He removed his girlfriend's hand from her face, and there it was – a brand-new car. She couldn't believe it and was visibly moved by the gesture.

Joy was written all over her face as she hugged her boyfriend, overwhelmed with love and gratitude.

The couple's joy and excitement were infectious, and the video quickly went viral, with many people sharing in their happiness.

Watch the video:

Below are some of the comments

@reginaene256 commented:

"Congratulations, more blessings, more grace GOD when not even relationship John 5:7 "

@priscaeberechukwu1 said:

" Congratulations dear I tap from your blessings "

@charmingsandy1:

"God oo am I a spoon congrats, girl I tap."

@brenda_enekwa2000:

"Awnnn.. I happy for her, as for me, once you don close my eyes as we dey go outside I go know say nah car you don buy"

@brenda_enekwa2000:

"Awnn.. I happy for her, as for me, once you don close my eyes as we dey go outside I go know say nah car you don buy"

@priscarichy1:

''congratulations momma ❤️I tap from ur blessings ❤️❤️''

Video stirs reactions as Nigerian man surprises wife with car, other gifts

In a similar love tale published by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man identified as Kolade Adebajo Taiwo got many talking on social media after surprising his beautiful wife with a brand-new Range Rover on her birthday.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram by @thesurprisefactoryy, the birthday girl couldn't believe her eyes as she beheld many adorable gifts her husband gave her.

Many social media users were impressed, and they soon flooded the video's comment section to share their thoughts on the lovely gifts.

Source: Legit.ng