A happy wife who is married to an Oyinbo man has shared how she reunited with him

After 8 months, the couple finally hugged again and appeared happy to finally be with each other again

The wife who shared the journey to reuniting and every bit of the absence also showed how a long distance relationship can work for both couples who are determined and willing

A husband traveled for work to Doha, Qatar and left his wife in Kenya for eight months.

The wife shared every moment of waiting for her husband to return from the first day of the eight month till the very final day.

The wife went with her friends to meet her husband at the airport and they hugged passionately after sharing a kiss.

Happy interracial couple on long distance relationship hugs. Photo credit: @razmercy Source: TikTok

Interracial couple on long distance

The husband at the end of the clip also showed her excitement at meeting his wife after such a long time.

Many social media users who saw the story appreciated the love between the interracial couple and wished they had one like it.

The video, which has been generating a lot of traction on social media, has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@wanjlkutrlza reacted:

"The pressure is getting wesser."

@user3943860561897 said:

"I don't think I can ever be this excited to see someone &but happy for you."

@Macuso45 wrote:

"Can't wait to see mine."

@RuthNJauE also said:

"Long distance relationship are very painful l'm happy for you."

@Waklnah also responded:

"My trust issues can't allow me to trust that men out there and also believe they don't be cheating. cOZ you'll never know what they capable of."

@dellakamau18 commented:

"It's getting worse de pressure."

@shatlahnansubuga also commented:

"Enjoy love."

@user74001443374513 also wrote:

"Congratulations dearest, your home is blessed."

