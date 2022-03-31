A social media user, Sana Shaikh, has splashed photos from her gorgeous wedding on social media

Shaikh and her significant other tied the knot in lovely traditional ensembles, as seen in the snaps on her Twitter feed

Scores of netizens who were impressed with their fashion qualities have reacted to the couple's images

They kept to tradition. Sana Shaikh, a social media user, has posed with her significant other in their traditional outfit after tying the knot in a gorgeous wedding.

The pair rocked the beautiful traditional ensembles for their marriage ceremony as the bride complemented her look with simple but gorgeous jewelry.

In the shots seen by Legit.ng, the couple flaunted their fashion qualities as they shared intimate moments for the occasion.

Taking to her Twitter account, Sana Shaikh wrote:

Photos of Sana Shaikh. Source: Sana Shaikh

Source: Twitter

Couple seals their love in a traditional outfit

''To all my interracial couples, this is your sign to wear each other’s cultural clothes for wedding events,'' she wrote.

The beautiful snaps have garnered tons of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng