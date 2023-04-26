Theatre Arts students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University have gone African Magic mode

In a viral social media photo, the students were seen donning diabolic African diabolic costumes as popularly seen in Nollywood movies.

It was gathered that the reason for the costume was to induct and initiate 100 and 200-level theatre arts students

The Department of Theatre Arts, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, has taken its initiation and induction of new students into the department to another dimension.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, 100-level and 200-level students of the department were inducted and initiated dramatically and epically.

Theatre Art Students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University donning their induction regalia. Photo: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Source: Facebook

This was seen by Legit.ng in a Facebook post made on the official page of the University on Tuesday, April 25.

As seen in the post, the new students were seen donning their diabolic costumes in the portrayal of the Nigerian traditional norm seen in Nollywood movies and dramas.

A caption from the University's official Facebook page reads:

“The Department is seen as a family and today, they had their anticipated initiation.

“Once again, Congratulations to the Inductees!!’

About Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University is a public institution formerly known as the Anambra State University.

The institution was named after former Biafran warlord and native of Anambra state, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Established in 2000, the University consist of nine faculties, which include Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Science, Pre-Science Programme, Agriculture, Arts & Social Sciences, Law, Management Sciences and College of Health Sciences.

The University has notable alumni like Bonaventure Enemali, the commissioner for youth empowerment and creative economy in Anambra State and Nnenna Egwuekwe, known professionally as Nenny B, a Nigerian media personality who is currently a VJ for MTV Base Africa.

