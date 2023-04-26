A lady has shared a short video that shows the exciting moment she reunited with her mother in America

The video clip captured her excitement of finally getting to meet her after six years apart in a highly heartwarming moment

The video has garnered widespread attention and admiration, for showcasing the power of family bonds

A Nigerian girl has bravely taken on the challenge to finally reunite with her mother in America after six long years apart.

In a viral TikTok video shared on her Tiktok account, the young girl documented her entire emotional journey, which has captured the hearts of many online.

The Nigerian lady surprised her mum in the US after 6 years. Photo Source: Tiktok/@molade

Source: TikTok

She admitted to feeling overwhelmingly tense as she boarded her flight, unsure of what to expect.

As she landed in America, she was greeted by her brother, whom she had not seen for a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She got a beautiful bouquet for her mother as she approached her residence in the country.

Finally, she met her, and both women embraced themselves tightly, and it was like time hadn't moved.

The reunion was the best moment of her life

They were filled with joy and tears, "It was the best moment," she shared.

The video has garnered widespread attention and admiration, showcasing the power of family bonds and the longing for physical connection during unprecedented times.

Watch the heartwarming moment of the girl's reunion with her mum:

Many viewers couldn't help but relate to the emotional journey and expressed hope for their future reunions with their loved ones.

Here are some of the reactions sighted by Legit.ng on Tiktok

@user8575756436204 commented:

''May God give long Life to all mum’s alive.''

@melvianabeauty said:

''Priceless moment! I miss my mom so much!''

@user109122880323 reacted:

''Can your bro be my friend.''

@falandforde735:

''This is beautiful,I wish I could hug my mom again.''

@shell_zw:

''This beautiful every time I see moments like this I miss my mom even more.''

Happy reunion as lady flies out to meet hubby abroad

In a related piece, Legit.ng also reported how a lady's video clip of her reunion with her abroad-based husband melted many hearts online.

The video captured the excitement she felt when she finally joined her man abroad.

The video documented her journey from Accra, Ghana, to Vancouver, Canada, to reunite with her husband.

Source: Legit.ng