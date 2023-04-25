A TikTok user has shared a short video which shows the exciting moment he thrilled his mom with a unique birthday gift

The video captured how he blindfolded his mother and rode her to the airport, where he handed her the surprise

The mother's reaction to receiving the surprise was priceless, as many joined in to celebrate with them

A mother recently got what she always wanted on her birthday when her son arranged a surprise trip.

The sweet moment between the mother and the child soon went viral on TikTok.

A mother is overjoyed as her son gives her a huge birthday surprise. Photo source.Tiktok/@kelly_khobbi

In the video shared by @kelly_khobbi- blue, a mother was seen sitting in a car blindfolded by her son and others in the vehicle.

After arriving at their destination, which was the airport, her son could be heard asking his mother to take off her blindfold. As soon as she did, she realised they had arrived at the airport.

Her son further disclosed to his mum that they had arrived to move to another destination and would be going on the flight tour she had always wanted.

Watch the video:

Mother overjoyed as son gives her huge birthday surprise

It could be deduced from the video that the mother has always wanted a flight experience which led to a birthday surprise from her son.

The mother was delighted and smiled brightly while looking at her son. She wished she had worn a trouser that she felt fit for a flight experience.

Netizens on TikTok were also impressed by the beautiful display of love between the son and the mother and were pleased that the mother was delighted.

Read some of the comments below:

@McBonney said

Mummy was willing to wear trousers

@Miss Niel said

Mummy’s and their eyebrows

@ Nikki Giovanni also said

Awww when will I also put this smile on my mom’s face one day

@Nessa commented saying

She said you should have told her to wear jeans

@maaupolley3

God bless you dear for making your mom happy

@Pricilla Yeboah135

Let mummy wear trousers jooooorrrr

@Abena Acheampomaa

You made me cry. The one thing I’d wanted to do for my mum but she passed the week I planned it. God bless you.

