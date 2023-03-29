A couple who had been married for 17 years found out they were related after the wife did a test and people immediately advised them to divorce

In the report, the lady said they had three children together and never knew they were related until after 17 years of marriage

The discovery had brought them to the limelight after the wife broke the news on Tiktok but it had also opened them them to criticism

A husband and wife who had been living together for 17 years found out that they were related by blood.

According to Dailymail, the couple had dated for only four months before they tied the knot.

Celina Quinones, the wife, took DNA test and that was how she found out the truth about their family history.

In her words:

"This was three kids in that I found out we were related. I did my DNA test I think in 2016 and yeah it was devastating because I was like 'babe we're related are we even supposed to be together? This is weird. I wouldn't change it for the world... Cousband and wife for life! There is a reason why good couples look alike. I am just over here raising awareness."

Criticism from the public

Celina and her husband were reported to have faced heavy backlash from the people after it became public knowledge that they were related but they said they are not backing down.

Many people have advised them that the marriage should be terminated but the couple said they are resolute.

Celina insisted that the marriage would continue because they have heavily invested in it for 17 years.

She said:

"Let me divorce him because we didn't know. Let me just tell our kids their parents are not together anymore because of other people's opinions. No thank you we will just be staying cousins, spouses and lovers forever. Now go throw up in your mouth some more."

After 13 years, Lady finds she is related to her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it a golden rule in life to never be with someone who has the same surname as you. Well, one woman ignored that fact, and now she is sitting with a baby in her stomach from a man who is actually a relative.

Love knows no bounds, that’s for sure. However, when it comes to family members, that is definitely where a line should be drawn. Shame, the good sis claims she did not know though.

Twitter user @miss_wydra took to social media in pure panic after finding out that the man is actually a relative. 13 years down the line and with a baby on the way, she got slapped with this information and does not know what to do with it.

