Mixed reactions have trailed a heartbreaking text message a sister-in-law sent to her brother's wife who is without a child

The sister-in-law accused the woman of being a witch as she blasted her for refusing to pick her calls

Many netizens took pity on the Nigerian woman who has had nine miscarriages in the space of four years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerians have blasted a sister-in-law identified as Mummy Ella over the painful SMS she sent to her brother's childless wife.

A Facebook user Joy Chioma shared the leaked SMS which made the rounds and lamented that it came from one woman to another woman.

The sister-in-law blasted her brother's wife. Photo Credit: Robin Gentry, Jasmin Merdan, Facebook/Joy Chioma

Source: Getty Images

Mummy Ella, in the SMS, slammed her brother's wife for not taking her calls and tagged her a witch while claiming she seemed comfortable being childless.

She threatened to get her brother another wife and wondered why someone who married as a vir.gin would have nine miscarriages in four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mummy Ella went on to vow to torment the childless woman till she confesses as she looked forward to meeting her in Asaba.

Reactions on social media

Oreva Jennifer said:

"Na the sister in-law they behind her childlessness..Madam Abeg comot for d marriage make ur husband family nor come kill u their hand nor clean at all …God go give u children nor cry."

Ada Nna Ya said:

"This is painful 9 miscarriages ?? And she's been treated this bad feel for her."

Queen Seraify said:

"At least she is fruitful just that miscarriages.

"I feel for such woman.

"Whosoever this is directed to i pray may Almighty God come through for her.Amen."

Osarogiagbon Victor said:

"Ohh my goodness..! This is the most wicked thing to say to a fellow human to create stressful condition for her.

"People can be just too mean .

"Sometimes I pray no woman is made or subjected to go through this heart breaking hellish type of life."

Akoani Chisom J Adimorah said:

"Abg yu dey ment I go just unleash my madness for yur head na only yu be the first sis in law way dem get... Nwanyi ibem Chai."

JuDith Ogochukwu Jerry said:

"Wow!

"She may be the one dealing with the innocent woman. How did she knw the number of her miscarriages?

"Terrible things dey happen sha."

Woman delivers twins after 30 years of childlessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had delivered twins after 30 years of childlessness.

A video seen on the TikTok handle of @favynel_42 shows the mum and her husband celebrating the huge blessing.

Many have marvelled at the testimony as they say the couple has really been patient. Sharing the good news, the couple said God finally remembered them after three decades of waiting.

Source: Legit.ng