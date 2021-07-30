Three young Nigerian children have graduated from school after being rejected by their people for being witches

The kids were rescued in 2016 by a foundation run by a Denmark lady identified as Anja Ringgren Lovén

Anja who shared their story on her LinkedIn page said without education one is like a bird without wings

Three young kids have gone from being rejects to recording academic milestones.

In 2016, a foundation Land of Hope led by a Denmark lady Anja Ringgren Lovén had rescued four kids Gladys, Esther, Imoh and Ini who were rejected by their people after being tagged witches.

The young kids were accused of being witches by their people Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Anja Ringgren Lovén

Source: UGC

Recently three of the kids completed their nursery and primary school education respectively.

Anja Ringgren Lovén who shared the news on her LinkedIn page said she is proud to have shown that the kids are not actually witches.

While appreciating kind-hearted individuals that have been supporting the cause of her foundation, Anja opined that education is what gives one wings to fly.

Land of Hope is a non-governmental foundation that is leading the charge to save thousands of kids being accused of witchcraft every year.

Social media reacts

Grace K. Dube said:

"Firstly we celebrate you for the marvelous work you are doing. May the Lord continue blessing you and a shout out the Esther and all the children that have graduated from nursery."

Sandeep Saurav Kumar commented:

"In India, we say children are the face of god because of their innocence,Witches are those who ignores such innocence."

Mogens Rye stated:

"Music to my ears.."

Source: Legit.ng