A Nigerian man got pissed at his male friend for using the magical words 'dear' and 'I miss you' on him

He rained insults on the fellow and extended same to his father, urging his friend to tow the same path with him

The leaked WhatsApp chat between both fellows has sent social media into a frenzy as many men supported his action

A Nigerian man has stirred hilarious reactions after tackling his friend who used sweet words on him.

Stanley Egbuna shared the two men's WhatsApp chats on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ as he laughed at the tackled fellow for breaking a bro code.

He took offense that his friend said 'I miss you.' Photo Credit: Cineberg, Facebook/Stanley Egbuna

Source: Getty Images

The man's friend replied to his greeting with a 'good afternoon dear' and this got on his nerves.

The man slammed his pal for using 'dear' on him, wondering when they began to interact in such a manner.

His pal defended his use of words that he was just trying to be nice, but the Nigerian man did not buy that.

He urged his pal to insult him and warned him sternly against a repeat of such. The straw that further broke the camel's back was when his pal used 'I've missed you' on him.

This resulted in a blocking of the pal.

Reactions on social media

Chukwuka Dibia said:

"My bro run ooh e no d quick happen."

Ifeanyi Uchemaurice said:

"Which one be I miss you , what happened to e don tey my G . Or long time my G ? Two blows seven akpus Dey hungry this bro sha . Inukwa I’ve missed you . Onto which level na?"

Domeo Okemili Jnr said:

"Yeah I have a friend like this,I do feel uncomfortable with those dear and I miss you lines."

Nonny Skallite said:

"Aswear if u call me dear as a guy,e Dey pepper me.

"If u come ask me hope u slept well,I go first use one eye look the message u come tell me I have missed u?‍♂️makachi I fit wipe u oraimo cord.

"We don’t do that here as guys."

Mique Michael said:

"Bro run o.

"Na so one been dey call me sometime ago, dey ask me how was my night, what did I eat...worst na say the boy na my junior for secondary oo.

"Na enough money wey never dey dey cause all these rubbish aswr."

