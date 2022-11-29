WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to message themselves on the platform

The new feature also makes it easier for users to pin self-chats to the top of the messages to return to them easily

WhatsApp said the feature would be rolled out globally in the coming weeks and will allow users to save chats and notes

The world's premium messaging platform, Whatsapp, is rolling out a feature that allows users to chat with themselves.

This feature would allow them to send messages to their account to keep important information accessible next to other WhatsApp conversations.

New WhatsApp feature allows users message themselves Credit: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

New feature to begin global roll out

The feature is known as Message Yourself and lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp.

TechCrunch reports that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced the launch of the new messaging feature on Monday, November 28, 2022, which will get to Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks.

The feature was initially tested with some testers, as per the WhatsApp beta tracker, WebetaInfo, which reported the new feature in October.

WhatsApp confirmed that the new feature had begun a global rollout.

How to access Message Yourself on WhatsApp

Users will see their contacts at the top of the contact list on the platform when creating a new chat. Tapping the contact will take them to the chat screen they can use to send messages to themselves.

Despite the native to message yourself being new on WhatsApp, some users have already used it by clicking the app's click-to-chat feature. However, the new feature removes the steps needed to self-chat using a URL.

In the new feature, users can pin their self-chat messages to the top of the conversation list if they want to miss or search for them in their chat list.

Other platforms with message to self feature

Signal, WhatsApp's rival, has a similar feature named Note to Self, addressing the same issue and letting users create messages for personal use.

Unlike Whatsapp's latest feature, accessible from the top of the contact list on the app, Signal does not suggest users' profiles at the top of the recipient list. Users need to search and select the contact entry to use the feature.

Also, Slack, the community platform, has a dedicated space known as Jot Something Down that allows users to send messages to themselves.

Telegram also offers the same Saved Messages feature that allows users to bookmark any crucial messages and their notes and reminders that can be accessed in the future.

Messages saved once can be found at the top of the chat screen. But Telegram users initially need to access the feature by tapping the hamburger menu on Android or through the settings menu on iPhone.

