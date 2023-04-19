A young Nigerian man has vowed he would never render financial help to his ailing father as punishment for disowning him

According to the man, he was disowned by his father at the young age of 10 over an issue at school and that exposed him to harsh ways of life

The young man shared how he tried to beg his dad to rescind his decision years ago and the challenges he went through

A Nigerian man, Chinaza Christopher, has refused entreaties to help his ailing father at the hospital.

Christopher said he would rather watch the man die than help him with N500k because his dad disowned him at 10.

Speaking with TikTok content creator Prince Destiny in the presence of his sister, Christopher recalled how a fight at his school years ago made his father disown him.

He said he used people's phones to place calls to his dad and plead so that he could be forgiven, but the man refused.

Christopher revealed that he had to hawk and do menial jobs to survive after being disowned and did not continue with his studies.

Years later, he is now doing well financially, and his 72-year-old dad needs help to clear hospital bills.

An angry Christopher ignored his sister's plea, despite being given while on her knees, saying he had changed his name and that his help wouldn't have been sought if the man was in sound health.

All appeals for the young man to change his mind fell on deaf ears as he announced that he no longer had a father.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

uche said:

"If na me hmmm I no go forgive oooo."

Yeneze said:

"Oboy e hard to forgive ooh. I don't know if I will forgive ooh."

zubaidat muhammed said:

"He is still your father the one who gave you life.

"Perform your duty as a child and live what your dad did to God to judge."

chidi white said:

"Mk una no de cover truth with emotions,his father couldn’t find a reason to forgive him when he was 10yrs,y should he now forgive the father."

Jamilah Mee mee said:

"To be honest some parents are making a huge mistake just forgive him and help himGOD don already fight for you."

Akosua Mawuena said:

"I think this issue needs to be settled by elders. The boy is pained and I understand him perfectly. He only needs to be talked to."

Esthe_rsplug2021 said:

"What will a 10yrs child do to be disowned in the first place this guy has been ruined deeply..asking forgiveness from a wonded heart isn't easy."

