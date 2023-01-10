A young man told his side of a shocking family story after a relative posted about him anonymously

The Facebook user shared a heartbreaking story of being mistreated by his family because of unemployment

People showed their support after the heartbreaking story of how families can switch up on a person

A story about a man's family issues caused a buzz. People shared opinions after hearing a man's story of facing unemployment.

A man explained why he doesn't want to support his family and prefers to live in his caravan. Image: @LeeMpaki

The man told people that the years he had no job were the hardest because of his family. The man detailed a story of mistreatment at the hands of the family members.

Man explains his side of situation after a family member's confession

A tweep @NyikoooP shared a confession posted anonymously on a Facebook page, Bizana Magazine.

In the post, the man was responding to a family member who said that he never wants to help financially at home when it comes to building their house and that he instead chooses to live in his caravan.

The guy who lives in the caravan shared his story anonymously and said that his family treated him badly when he was unemployed.

He claims that his family even kicked him out of the home and forced him to sleep in a shack with chickens in the other room.

The man said everything changed when he got a job and now he's keeping to himself in the caravan.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@kamakhamnandi1 commented:

"I like this guy's life."

@Asi_Dreher commented:

"My man’s doesn’t owe anyone mos….. let him live the caravan life in peace."

@waluwande commented:

"Simplify your life! I like that caravan."

@lEsethuHasane commented:

"I support everyone who middle fingers a once mean family to them"

@cwenga_dlova commented:

"You don't ill treat those who don't have anything even if they are family. Families do this a lot."

