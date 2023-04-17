A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy as he took the unconfirmed Achraf Hakimi seriously

Instead of having his name on his document, the young man directed the attendant to put his mother's name

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many men hailed the man's move, while others found it hilarious

A Nigerian man decided to do a Hakimi after making some purchases as he ordered that his mother's name is written on the receipt document.

Following viral unconfirmed reports that PSG's Achraf Hakimi put all his finances in his mother's name, many Nigerian men began to take a cue from the footballer's story.

He used his mother's name. Photo Credit: @celebrity_amani

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok clip, a Nigerian man made purchases totaling N119k and directed the attendant to put his mum's name on the receipt.

"Put my mama name for there," he said while the attendant was about to pen his.

"Make una put my mama name for everything," he captioned the video.

Many people found it hilarious, while some others hailed him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Agboola Anuoluwapo B said:

"At 1st Buying mattress from mouka foam is so smart of u. 2nd using ur mum name to buy our product is d best choice."

Iamsmall Baba said:

"For common phone charger, you want put Ur mama name."

Ayobami said:

"How all this girls that always ask for 2k go they see 2k collect now cos we guys have wise now all my own money they my mom account since Friday oo."

Kofi AdMin said:

"My mama don die but I go still put her name for there."

user5119510876694 said:

"I wan but land like this nah my mama name go day there even my phone."

Eric Richardstar said:

"Put my daddy name for there, so daddy don die abi."

Henry Jones said:

"Shey na today this one de happen abi."

williamkelvin680 said:

"Brotherhood don vex everything now na my mama name."

Peter Okoye tells men to marry their mums

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Peter Okoye had reacted to the unconfirmed Hakimi divorce saga, advising men to marry their mums.

On Twitter, the music star noted that if a man does not trust his woman, he should not bother marrying her. He then asked if these men were expecting their wives to suffer after divorce.

In another post, he proceeded to remind his male followers that their mother whom they trusted with all their properties was also once their father’s wife.

Source: Legit.ng