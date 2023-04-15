A little child has gone viral on social media after a short video showed her touching a cute baby deer

In the video seen on Twitter, the child approached the beautiful animal and touched it with so much love

It has been revealed that the baby deer strayed into the compound where it interacted with the child

A little child saw a baby deer in a garage in their compound and she was amazed by the cuteness of the animal.

In a video reposted on Twitter by @_B___S, the baby first expressed surprise when she saw the deer in the garage.

The little girl interacted with the deer in a friendly way. Photo credit: Twitter/@Browns/@God_Son80.

Source: Twitter

She thereafter walked towards the animal with so much courage, taking measured and careful steps.

Baby goes viral after interacting with deer

The deer also approached her as if it has known her before or as if it is her personal pet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When they finally met, she touched the deer tenderly, caressing its head with love and care.

The deer seemed to love what the baby girl was doing as it kept moving its head gently in reaction to the girl's touch.

A little check shows that the girl named Joy is the daughter of Jarvis Landry, an American football wide receiver who currently plays for New Orleans Saint.

The video was originally posted on Twitter in 2019 by @Browns.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@NoWorries_ImBad said:

"Now he wants to take him home as a pet which kids usually want to do."

@fmjay_ar commented:

"Wow this is so beautiful."

@najones7 reacted:

"Excitement, apprehension, then love.....Beautiful."

@GodReigns8 said:

"The best thing I’ve seen on the internet! Brings tears to my eyes!"

@Megaboy877 reacted:

"Some say they became the bestest friends."

@Abenasekyi1 said:

"Oh Bambi. They really be walking like they don’t know where to put their legs."

@stowe_nydia reacted:

"They are afraid of each other and feel curious to approach each other."

Video shows a lady riding elephant like a horse

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady climbed on the back of an elephant and rode it like a horse.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the lady approached the elephant without fear.

She climbed on its back as they rode away and she waved her hand in the air with joy.

Source: Legit.ng