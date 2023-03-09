The relationship between a young lady and a friendly elephant has stunned many people on TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady was seen with two elephants, and she was able to mount and ride one like a horse

In fact, it was even the elephant that helped the lady to climb on its back and this made many believe that they are friends

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A video shows the moment a fearless lady climbed the back of an elephant and rode it like a horse.

In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @chalidahomniem, the lady was seen in the midst of two giant elephants.

The elephant helped the lady to climb on its back. Photo credit: TikTok/@chalidahomniem.

Source: UGC

From their interaction with each other, TikTok users have concluded that the lady and the elephant are friends.

Video of a lady riding an elephant

Not only was she able to mount and ride it like a horse, but it was also the elephant that helped the lady climb its back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When she touched the elephant's ear and tapped its hand, the lovely animal held out its hand in a curved man for the lady to stand on.

She placed her right leg on the elephant's hand and climbed to its back. She spread her hands in the air as they rode away.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users, who have said the animal is very friendly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user8242385816395 said:

"I love that."

@lawangarba687 commented:

"This can never be me."

@abdu44 said:

"More than luck."

@Finbarr Gini Sarki commented:

"Just imagine a communication of sign between a human and an animal."

@Green fingers said:

"How do you get down."

@HAMARACK commented:

"Wow I really like that."

Wise dog stays with owner in the hospital

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dog followed its owner to the hospital.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man explained that he got ill and had to be hospitalized for treatment.

The man said that while he was in the hospital, the dog refused to leave.

He said it was the dog who kept him company, ensuring that he was not lonely in the hospital ward.

Source: Legit.ng