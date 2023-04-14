A video of a lady's well-arranged small room has stirred massive reactions as people praised her interior decor brilliance

The lady was able to divide her small apartment into a bedroom, parlour, kitchen and a dressing room

Many who watched her video were full of questions as wondered how she was able to cram so many things into such a small space

A young lady @happinessmgani913 has got many people praising her room as she divided them into sections to make a bigger apartment she could not afford.

The lady's wardrobe and her show cabinet were neatly arranged on one side of the wall in a video. A well-laid bed faced her TV cabinet. The TV was hung on the wall to save space.

The lady filmed the apartment to show people how amazing it looked. Photo source: @happinessmgani913

Source: TikTok

Amazing interior decor

She placed a beautiful rug around her bed. The lady also has a kitchen in the same room. Some metres away from her fridge was her space for cooking.

The lady put a tabletop cooker on a cabinet. She also had a dressing table and chair in the small room. People were amazed by her orderliness.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1600 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

M0h11y said:

"People out here posting their rooms rent ..me who still lives with my parents."

Justice Kwame Arhin said:

"Did I see kitchen in the bedroom.......my eyes have been disturbing me of late."

newyouwigskenya said:

"Good job girl keep going."

kasese girl TikTok said:

"So sweet sis nice. God bless you."

Angela W Shabira said:

"I love this. very impressive."

@zippykhago0 said:

"Very smart girl u don't waste your money."

Melanie said:

"Smple and elegant. I love it."

the queen said:

"Wow its pretty. clean and well organised."

samue lowusu said:

"This room dacoration money can help you start your own house, be wise."

Source: Legit.ng