A young man got many people's attention when he shared a short video of his room's interior decor

Everything in his room was well arranged as a way to manage the apartment's small space

The man hung his TV against a background that had a classy media studio board and sparkling lighting

A young man, @linkstar11, shared a video of how he portioned his single room into different sections, and many could stop talking about it.

At the start of the video, the young man panned his camera from his bed to other parts of the room. Beside his bed is his shoe rack. Not far from the same bed was his laundry basket.

Man's beautiful room

He has a double seater in the apartment for guests. Opposite the couch is his flat-screen TV hanging on the wall.

There is also an AC in his room. His white walls are adorned with photo frames. His bed is also well-laid.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KING OF JUNGLE said:

"What I hate about single room is .. when you wake up then you see all your properties."

@Philip Asante said:

"I swear this room will become like when you get married and also get kids it will never look the same bro."

@user 0596816352 Dontiele said:

"God time is the best amen."

@DJ LINGUAY said:

"The landlord is praying to remove you from the room. Nice room bro."

@Canny Lexis said:

"If they bring ur girlfriend here, aswear forget about her."

@kwabena_gh_fr_life said:

"Dope bro very nice. but will u take dem all when leaving or will leave it to the landlord."

Another man decorates his room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man (@shiglitz) shared a video to show how he transformed his one room after he rented it.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young man filmed every part of the apartment to show how bare everything looked.

The room's transformation seconds into the clip got many people asking him how he did it. He enhanced the interior decor with a chandelier and a black wardrobe, among other things.

