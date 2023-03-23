For many who have realized the huge impact that comes with winning the $500,000 See Through Carbon Competition, the excitement when Dr. Samuel Adekunle emerged as the pioneer winner of the prestigious prize was deeply rooted in joy

It was not just a proud moment for Nigerians, it has also brought happiness to the faces of many who considered this a turning point in the fight against carbon emissions

This victory in all its forms is a stepping stone to healthier lives, he said, and it will benefit millions of people in Nigeria

Dr. Adekunle who grew up in Badagry in Lagos state wants to make the common people stakeholders in the fight against carbon emissions, a decision he believes will bring positive change.

His purpose, after winning the $500, 000 See Through Carbon Competition, is is to work with people through his project to bring lasting positive change that will improve the condition of the environment which will also lead to improved living conditions.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"My project is focused on the common people; the central theme is to make the common people active stakeholders in the fight against carbon emissions. It is tailored to make them active participants in achieving carbon emissions and its impacts in Africa."

"The common people will be more informed and intentional in their daily activities as it affects carbon emissions. I have a passion for conducting impact-driven research with measurable outcomes on society."

Carbon reduction brings better health

Dr. Adekunle's $500,000 prize will be used to develop cookstoves that will reduce carbon emissions and improve health for rural Nigerians.

As a researcher focused on helping the global south achieve SDGs, he believes that carbon reduction is central to better health and environmental conditions.

In his words:

"The effect of these emissions has far-reaching impacts that affect every human irrespective of social status; hence it is an important area requiring attention."

The alumnus of University of Lagos who also bagged his PhD from University of Johannesburg said his interest in climate change began when the situation of flooding in Lagos continued to take a nosedive.

He told Legit.ng:

"Growing up in a community with flooding challenges yearly during the rainy season and the attendant problems has always been a motivation to research more into the cause and change the narrative if possible. With climate change, the flooding and its impacts worsened, and I started researching more into the cause and how it can be mitigated. That was the beginning of my journey into climate change and related research areas."

Dr. Adekunle and Laura Diogavanni, the second winner from Italy will be first pilots of the award.

In a press release from the prize management, these two projects stood out among the numerous applications received.

Robert Stern who chaired the panel of judges said:

‘The fact that these two projects are so different, and different again from Samuel’s application, is very exciting for us. None of us knew what to expect when we threw this Competition together at short notice to make best use of Yellow Dog’s extraordinary, and unexpected, donation. It’s hugely encouraging to learn not only that projects like this exist, but that we can access them, and, we hope, transformatively help them."

See Through Carbon Competition's goal is to seek projects that speed up carbon drawdown by helping the "inactive become active".

Delight and good feeling

Dr. Adekunle, the high achieving Nigerian, said he received the news of his win with great delight.

In his words:

"I received the news as a winner of the See Through Carbon Competition with great delight. Extra good feeling comes from being part of the first set of winners of the pilot competition."

He said he could not have achieved this feat without the support of two people: Clinton Aigbavboa and Obuks Ejohwomu, the former a professor and the latter has a Ph.D.

Replacing firewood with powerstoves

As a genuine climate actioneer who is driven by positive purpose, he said his project which will substitute firewood with power stoves will achieve the overall goal of the prize.

He wrote:

"My project is substituting the usage of firewood for cooking with Powerstove (a zero carbon biofuel cooking system driven by pellet fuel) and the data gathering procedure will involve sensitization of locals about carbon and its effects. The former explicitly speeds up carbon drawdown while the latter expressly makes the inactive become active."

The award winner wants the younger Nigerians to come on board to help fight disastrous emissions.

In his words:

"Younger Nigerian who are equally interested in carbon reduction should please come on board. There is still a lot to be done and achieved towards emission reduction, creating awareness, and making people intentional in their actions among others."

