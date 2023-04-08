A video of a little girl communing with an imaginary personality has sent social media users into a frenzy

The little girl's mum was shocked after seeing her daughter waving and kissing the imaginary fellow

Many netizens narrated their experiences similar to that of the kid, saying kids do see spirits because they have pure souls

A woman was shocked as she watched her little daughter happily wave at an imaginary fellow while they were in the open.

As if that was not enough, she watched the kid pout her lips innocently as she tried to kiss the unseen fellow.

The woman was shocked. Photo Credit: @p_g_stories_official

Source: TikTok

The shocked woman asked her little girl who she was waving at but got no response. The kid just continued her behaviour like it was not a big deal.

A recording made by the mum was shared by @p_g_stories_offical on TikTok and massed over three million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people opined that kids are able to see spirits and shared their real-life stories.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Ricardo Jiménez said:

"Kids see things ,my daughter use to talk to somebody and use to call him 8 . Few years later she saw my fathers pic and say he is 8."

@Angie Billiot said:

"An angel When my dad passed I stood crying at his grave my son tells me don’t cry your dad is standing next to you Mom."

@Nette said:

"Someone was there! I could see spirits/ loved ones when I was small, even as a teenager. They only want who they to see them."

@napoleonjackson92 said:

"Not only little kids can see spirits but pets can too."

@Masaki said:

"Clean soul do see spirits someone said so ain't sure about it coz animals sense and see danger from a distance."

Little girl reveals she saw her mum in heaven

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had revealed that she saw her mother in heaven.

In a lovely video, the child described her mother as 'special' as she recounted how she chose her in heaven.

According to the little girl, before she was born, she was in heaven, where she saw her mother standing in a queue, and she pointed at her to be her mother. In her words:

"Everybody was there in a queue and I chose my mum. I chose Iman. I chose my mummy to be my mother. There's my cute mother. She's the one that I want. So guys I have a special mother. She always takes care of me. My mummy is the chosen one. I love her."

Source: Legit.ng