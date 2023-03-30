A young lady has shared a photo of the letter she received from an 11-year-old stranger at an eatery

According to her, she was sitting quietly when the young girl moved over to her and handed her the letter

The letter contained words of appraisal and love and this act surprised the lady who shared her experience on Twitter

A lady identified as @ssevvnn on Twitter has revealed how the gesture of a smart 11-year-old girl surprised her at a restaurant.

According to the lady, her eyebrows were coloured in a manner which she wasn't pleased about and she felt really uncomfortable with the brows.

Lady shows off letter she received from 11-year-old girl Photo credit: @ssevvnn

However, while eating out, an 11-year-old stranger walked up to her and handed her a letter.

The surprised lady opened the letter only to read sweet words of appraisals and love from the little girl.

The letter read:

"Hello I just wanted to say that when I first saw you I thought you looked so pretty. I love your hair and your style. I really couldn't stop looking at you when I first saw you. Your so pretty but I hope you have a great night. An 11 year old girl."

Sharing the letter on Twitter, the lady said:

"A lil girl gave me this note while i was at the asian buffet with these brows lol."

Social media reactions

Julianna said:

"I used to be that lil girl. Idk if it was my anxiety or what but I remember one time I seen a older pretty girl with such a cute style and I was shy so I wrote her a note about how pretty and nice she seemed and gave it to her before she left. I was prob 10 years old too."

Majoma Heriose stated:

"Nothing more sincere than a kid calling you pretty. That's like the truest compliment.

"Because the kid is seeing you like they see the princesses and models on the movies and TV."

Dvpe mamii reacted:

"Please keep being yourself. I used to be that 11 y/o girl admiring the beautiful of women being comfortable in their skin."

Tomie added:

"Kids give the best compliments. I used to work at a daycare and they would always say the sweetest things ever."

See tweet below:

