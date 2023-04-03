A woman has shared her little daughter's reaction to seeing her puppy's hair completely shaved off

The 5-year-old kid burst into tears as she rejected the puppy before her, saying it is a new one and not her Koko

The mum tried to convince her to no avail and watched helplessly as the kid kept making a fuss about it

A 5-year-old girl burst into tears after seeing her puppy with its hair.

The girl's mum explained that the puppy's hair got too long and that the pet was scared of clippers which led to her cancelling haircut appointments severally until she finally took the bull by the horns.

She cried her eyes out. Photo Credit: @eshaab

Source: TikTok

"I don't like that dog. I don't like it," the little girl said amid tears as she pointed to the new-looking pet named Koko in its cage.

She claimed that the pet before her is a new one, saying:

"That's not koko. It's a new dog."

She cried her eyes out but her mother would not take away the puppy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Ni Ni said:

"I’m hollering bc why Pet smart did this to my Dog years ago and my reaction was the same as hers. I was in full blown tears ready to hurt someone."

@Katrina said:

"Koko probably don’t feel like the same dog either."

@abc_3127 said:

"Lol now turn this into a teaching moment and tell her to try to brush him so he doesn’t get mat’s/shave it all down.Although some dogs naturally matt."

@Lori Harvey jr said:

"Nooooo you didn’t do her like that bringing that strange dog around."

@Audrea Groce53 said:

"Man this is Hilarious but not.. The dog in the car just looking confused about it all.."

@Sassiness said:

"It will be ok baby! it will grow back even nicer and u will find KoKo again."

