The wife of Aproko Doctor has revealed the interesting facts about their eating culture but many people noticed something else

In the video, the wife revealed that her social media influencer husband had been building his weight while she had been also processing her weight loss

She revealed that they ate the same food, the difference being the portions of the food they allocate to each other in plate

The wife of Aproko Doctor, whose husband revealed last year that he had a surgery for a brain tumor shared further updates about their food routine.

In the viral TikTok video, the wife said she was undergoing the process of losing weight while her husband is trying to regain his.

The couple could be seen sitting close to each other and smiling for the camera as they got set to eat.

The video further displayed the different variety of food that the couple had consumed over the past few days as well as showing which one belonged to the husband and wife.

Aproko doctor is married

Many social media users who reacted to the video said they had no idea that Aproko was married.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than 500 comments on TikTok.

@Kosipreshy reacted:

"So my crush is married people are wicked truly."

@Amele said:

"Not me looking into the food to see if there's sausage., I will be eating Sausages I will be hearing your husbands voice warning me."

@wandaful53637 also said:

"Aproko doc is married."

@Victorialloha commented:

"It's not fair oh."

@feyva21 also commented:

"Why is it that I'm always crushing on people's husband unknowingly S married."

@Ifii224 also reacted:

"Finally l see the person wey collect our husband, Pls Ma with all due respect is your husband."

Aproko doctor shared how nigerian neurosurgeon saved him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that famous Nigerian health influencer, Aproko Doctor, has stirred reactions on social media after he revealed how battled with a brain tumour in December 2022.

In a post shared by him on his Twitter page on January 16, Aproko doctor said he went blind in his eye on December 3rd and 5th of 2022 after which he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He further revealed that he fought hard his life after he was diagnosed but nobody knew what he was going through.

