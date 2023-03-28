A video of a young lady and her father has stirred massive reactions as she danced beside the happy man

Dressed in a wrapper and a shirt, the lady showed she was very proud of her parent and happy to have him

Many people who watched the video praised the pure joy both demonstrated despite their humble living conditions

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young lady, @teyadag, with thousands of followers on TikTok, has made a video showing her and her dad as she danced.

While jumping on a Sudanese viral song, the lady danced beside her father, who had a wide smile. Their happiness touched many.

Many people loved the pure love demonstrated by father and daughter. Photo source: TikTok/@teyadag

Source: TikTok

Father and daughter express happiness

Seconds into the video, the man hugged his daughter for entertaining him. There were TikTokers who complemented her beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

People thanked her for taking care of her father, as some people wrongly thought the man was her hubby.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ayivcan.beatrice said:

"All I see is beauty and happiness."

@OFFOR OLIVER said:

"Hunter more lucky than some bankers."

@Min said:

"For the ignorant in the comment it’s her FATHER. They look amazing."

@Lord Byron said:

"Beauty and the Beast."

@Anunnaki said:

"I absolutely. This!! Made me feel happy. But a smile on my face..."

@labanep said:

"Beautiful girl thanks to Dad for fabulous features."

@abdumustafa755 said:

"Both of you are stunning."

@bum! asked:

"Is she a model?"

@roi_mai said:

"She's so happy, looks don't matter."

@terrywanga_ said:

"Awww you are so beautiful and happy."

@NurseEricagoldenl said:

"Someone get her modelling deal."

Father surprised daughter on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @tykyrykysurprise showed the moment a father created a beautiful memory with his daughter on her birthday.

The man suddenly showed up without telling her he would be coming to her school. Immediately the daughter saw him, she ran towards him and hugged her father tight.

Another part of the video captured the moment a cake was placed on a stool in front of her as she danced with her friends in school uniforms.

Source: Legit.ng