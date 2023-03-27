A Nigerian lady has celebrated the house her husband built after they got married as she shared a video online

The lady said the blessing in her new home is a testament to the fact that God is capable to do all things

Nigerians celebrated her family's new house as they praised the interior decor given to the new building

A young Nigerian lady who recently got married has shared a video of the house God blessed them with after their wedding.

The clip showed some of the building processes the house went through before it was finished. At the beginning of the video, there were scaffolds around the building and the interior was bare.

Seconds in the video, the interior of the building totally changed. The kitchen has a beautiful highland and it was tiled. The house bathroom had many praising its design. There is a bathtub in it.

The bedroom had a king-life bedframe and the wall colour gave it a classy touch. The couple always heavily invested in their pieces of furniture.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1500 comments with more than 35,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Soni_dad said:

"Congratulations... I tap from this huge blessing."

@Amazon queen said:

"Congratulations I tap into the blessings."

@Amarachi said:

"Congratulations I tap into this for My family and I."

@Ihotu micky Paul said:

"Just try brightfame paint on that building and thank me later."

@Happykelly38 said:

"Ohh wow incant wait too bless my mana with a house of hers n equipment."

@Evans said:

"Congrats my turn go soon reach amen."

@Paula said:

"I’ll keep congratulating people till it gets to my turn."

@charlesbenjamin024 said:

"Congratulations, and may God continue to bless you the owner."

@itz øluwãåfêmzì official said"

"Congratulations. I pray and hope this will be part of blessings too."

