A beautiful mother who danced to modern beats energetically like a young person has gone viral on TikTok

In the dance video posted by her daughter, the mother danced outside with so much energy and exciting passion

After seeing the video and how the woman danced, a lot of young people on TikTok are asking for more from her

A TikTok video shows the moment a talented mother stepped into the dance floor and made young people happy.

In the short video posted by @chommyto the woman danced as if she had rehearsed her moves before the video was recorded.

The mum danced with swag in a sweet way. Photo credit: TikTok/@chommyto.

Source: TikTok

The woman was dressed in a native wrapper and a white top, looking as if she was coming back from a women's meeting.

Video of a talented mother dancing goes viral on TikTok

Despite the fact that the native wrapper reached her ankle, she did not allow it to stop her from dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She danced outside the house, where there was ample space to display her youthful agility.

She displayed many modern moves associated with young people, and this made the video to go viral.

A lot of people have since become her fans and are asking for more videos from her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Jubbie Jay said:

"See me smiling like mumu."

@kamer_finest commented:

"Your mama dance pass Purple Speedy."

@Ñønsø said:

"Problem no dey finish oo. Just dey happy for this Naija."

@nnanyeregabby commented:

"I swear, the mommy is so good."

@mhiz _lovely said:

"Wow , she can dance."

@ReaL221 commented:

"This mama get doings oo."

@Chynablack1 said:

"I love you already. My mama can never."

@kerianlove73 commented:

"She can dance more than me."

@Empress sky said:

"This woman just Dey give me joy. I fit borrow her as my mother for a day abeg?"

@Precious Amaka488 said:

"My mama go turn am to praise and worship."

Video shows lecturer dancing inside class

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female lecturer danced inside the class while teaching.

She was walking around the classroom when she suddenly picked up her dance.

Her dance moves got her students excited, and they shouted in the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng