A short video shows a beautiful bride dancing and entertaining guests during her traditional wedding

She was wearing a beautiful native gown in the video, and she danced powerfully with her waist

Some dance lovers are reacting to the short video in funny ways, but most people are praising the bride

A bride became popular on TikTok after she posted a video showing how she danced at her wedding.

The video posted by @queensillat2 shows when the lady stepped into the dance stage and held people spellbound.

The bride danced so well that people watched her with admiration. Photo credit: TikTok/@queensillat2.

Source: TikTok

When she stepped into the dancing arena, even children gathered to watch her spectacular dance steps.

Beautiful bride dressed in native gown dances during her wedding

Dressed in a well-tailored native gown, the lady danced with speed, moving her legs fastly as if she was sliding down a high hill.

She gestured with her hands and shook her waist perfectly according to the sound of the music that played loudly in the air.

The video is short as it lasted for only 5 seconds, but they were enough for the lady to prove how good she is on the dance floor.

The video has sparked many reactions among dance lovers. Because of how she danced, one TikTok user joked that she would call off the marriage if he were the groom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nasara said:

"I think they were telling her the Dance is enough...Aunty abeg leave Amariya to enjoy her day."

@aemyyy joked:

"If I were the ango I will call off d marriage!!!"

@Imam amb commented:

"Very nice beautiful sister."

@user6952010607612 reacted:

"You look so beautiful."

@Chris Lameck John said:

"So so beautiful and a great combination of beauty and the outfit."

@user7637097622850 said:

"The sisters-in-law, they are jealous."

@user6464459630981 asked:

"Why call the Dj if you don't want her to dance?"

@Esther Ghunney commented:

"I think they were about to take her to her husband's house."

@Barikisu Mohammed 94 asked:

"Any challenger?"

Source: Legit.ng