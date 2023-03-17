A video of a little girl who came out of daycare class after closing hour to hug her parents has warmed hearts

In the viral Tiktok video, the little girl ran out of the class to hug her father, but first, she dropped her black bag with her mother

The little kid who wore glasses started by hugging her father who was equally eager to embrace his daughter and then he went on to hug her mother too

A little girl who was excited to see her parents after closing hours and hugged them warmly has generated numerous attention on Tiktok.

In the viral video, the little kid acted as though she did not see her father who stretched her arms to hug his daughter.

Daughter hurriedly drops bag and hugs father. Photo credit: @albinamart Source: Tiktok

The girl ignored her father and went to drop her black with her mum before she came back to hug her father.

Happy daughter hugs mother too

The visibly excited and happy girl also went on to give her mother a warm hug.

Many social media users who reacted to the video noticed the girl's excitement and appreciated the girl's parents who came together to support their child's education.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes with more than 400 comments on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Sebay Hamdan said:

"The baby was like: girl you better hold on my bag. i have a man to hold tight."

@Nadia3673 reacted:

"She just needed both hands for hugging."

@SeraG07 also said:

"She was like give me a sec ill be right back & where'd he go."

@Ellcla also reacted:

"She needed her handbag held while she hugged him."

@Pennylnus commented:

"I need both hand to hug you dada."

@AnnaSmith said:

"And this is the sweetest moment."

@Karen Lunar also commented:

"hahahahahahaha not surprised at all she bypassed her dad."

@Alblna3537 reacted:

"Dad was surprised when she came back to him so sweet.

Little girl get new dress from father

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl has received massive accolades from netizens following her genuine reaction to a gift.

The little girl was with her father in the living room when he brought out a new dress and presented it to her.

On sighting the dress, the excited little girl screamed with joy and hugged her father in such a sweet manner. Her father went ahead to ask if she liked the dress and she responded in affirmation while admiring the dress.

Source: Legit.ng