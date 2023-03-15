A funny video of a girl calling her father her husband to the amusement of her mother has gone viral on Tiktok

In the video, the girl was carried by her father who was enjoying every little bit of the moment and her mother also had a good laughed while recording the clip

The little girl was not hiding the fact that she loved her father more than her mother and insisted she did not want to share that love

An entertaining video of a little girl who had become her mother's rival in a bid to win their central male figure's heart has gone viral on Tiktok

In the viral video shared by @nikadiwa, the girl who was carried by her father innocently pointed at her father and said: "This is my husband."

Jealous daughter said she loves dad more than mom. Photo credit: @nikadiwa Source: Tiktok

The mother tried to tell the girl that it is actually not her husband but the girl was not having any of it.

Daughter insists her love is more

The mother also asked if the girl was willing to share but she answered no with facial expression that showed it was not a conversation she want to have again.

Her mother moved further by saying she loved her husband only for to respond that she love her more.

As of the of publishing this report, the video has garnered 18,000 likes with over 1000 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@maryolatunji701 reacted:

"That's your rival with confidence."

@julius_godwin said:

"Well, she learned from the best."

@millna373 commented:

"That's her husband, she loves him more."

@bettysabina wrote:

"dis baby don collect your husband."

@anakayeestate also reacted:

"She is too much for me, I love her."

@dimanhassan also said:

"She is just like my daughter. She stole my husband."

Watch the video below:

Jealous daughter tried to come between old couple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Tiktok video showing an old couple who are still in love with each other after so many years has caught the attention of people.

In the viral video, the husband was seated in a chair while the wife, who was standing, wiped his face with a cleanser.

The daughter who was behind the camera could be heard telling his mother to do it gently with love.The mother responded hilariously saying that he would do it in any way she felt she could get the needed result even if it meant doing it with hatred.

