A hilarious video of a cute little girl snubbing her mother and pretending to be in deep sleep has kept people in stitches

The little girl kept her eyes shut until her mother mentioned 'Nutriyo', a popular sweet drink for kids

Immediately she heard that the little girl who was resting her head on the cover of a pot quickly opened her eyes

A Nigerian woman has shared a funny video of her little daughter whom she described as a drama queen.

In the video, the little girl snubbed her mother's call, and only decided to answer when the woman offered to give her Nutriyo.

Little girl pretends to be asleep Photo Credit: @wattybaby5

Source: TikTok

Her mother however knew the little girl's trick as she maintained that her baby girl was not sleeping, but pretending.

Despite being called severally, the little girl rested her head on a pot with her eyes closed.

She however opened her eyes after her mom offered to give her nutriyo, but went back to sleep again when she realized it was only a prank.

"Wahala when you have a drama queen as a baby. She is not sleeping anything, she don't want to talk to me. Come and take nutriyo", the mum said.

Social media reactions

@Utolicious Diva said:

"She is a Drama Queen indeed."

@Adora brands wrote:

"lol."

@Lydiacruise added:

"My nutriyo baby lol."

@adriana reacted:

"The way she snubbed at first, hahahaaa."

@mikelsmart reacted:

Cute baby with a lil bit of attitude."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng