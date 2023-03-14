A video of a father and daughter who were quarrelling but quickly made up within the space of a minute has emerged on Tiktok

In the video, the father called to the daughter to come, but the little girl ran to her mother, crying to express her disappointment

The mother advised her to go to her daddy and apologise, which she did, and they both embraced each other bringing an end to their fight

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Tiktok video of a father and daughter who were initially fighting but later made up after the little child apologised has warmed hearts.

In the viral video, the little girl refused to heed her daddy's call and began to cry as she distanced herself from her father.

Father and daughter reunite after fighting in heartwarming video. Photo credit: @angrybritton Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

She walked towards a female voice behind the camera who told her to go back and apologise to her daddy, and she did.

Father reunites with Daughter in 1 minute

The father did not hesitate to accept her apology and embraced her as they began playing with each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As of the time of the report, the video had gathered 50,000 likes and 1000 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@goodieslady reacted:

"Please apologize to her she's sOund. Soo innocent."

@Immanuelantonza also wrote:

"Why is this me."

@valerie also commented:

"these two are so cute yohhh."

@blessingzimma also reacted:

"Another version of lover girl."

@mcjoelolom also said:

"Ionly heard daddy, d rest I didn't hear ooo. d way she switched after he carried her when."

@King.Nix reacted:

"Daddy is wrong on so many levelse."

@forfucksake001 commented:

"Getting ready for the world at nursery, she'll be prepared."

@BIG_JBY also said:

"She's cute."

@Lena_habib wrote:

"daddy's so petty thoo."

@slatforsouthafricangirls said:

"THAT IS MEEE."

Watch the video below:

Mother and little daughter fight over daddy's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother has stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child. In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

On sighting this, her little daughter who was in the back seat, got offended and broke down in tears. She warned her mother not to try it again, and then proceeded to kiss her dad.

However, the mother was not having it as she blatantly continued, an action which drove the little girl to more tears.

Source: Legit.ng