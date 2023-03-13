A Nigerian lady has sought netizens' help in locating her former roommate and ex-colleague at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

She shared the lady's picture along with her full name and course of study, saying she was kind to her

Social media users shared their thoughts on her public appeal as her post blew up on the platform

A Nigerian lady identified as Omar Onuchukwu has asked social media users to help to locate her former roommate named Ozioma Okeahialam.

Taking to Twitter, Omar said that the lady was one of her roomies during her first year at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Lady searches for her ex-roomie.

Source: Twitter

She said that the lady took great care of her then and was kind to her. Omar said she has been trying to find the lady to no avail.

She shared Ozioma's picture and further revealed that they both stayed in Okeke Hall.

According to Omar, Ozioma read phar*macy. Omar's post read:

"Guys this is Ozioma Okeahialam. She was one of my roommates in first year and took such great care of me. I have been trying to find her since I graduated. Please help me share this."

Omar's post blew up on Twitter and got many talking. A netizen named Fidelis Anumole however replied Omar's tweet, saying he has found Ozioma's sister. He shared his chat with her.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Ka_tchie said:

"Unfortunately, your DM is not available, even if one follows you. Just go to Facebook and follow the network of friends to find her. She has two accounts on fb (old one last updated around 2014 and the most recent one which was last updated last year). Even if she's no longer...

"Responsive on fb, you can use the network of her friends. For instance, on her friends list, there's one Mr Solomon who appears to be a brother(at least a close relationship cos they share the same name). Even if that person is not responsive too, from his bio, he's married to..."

@AishaReno12 said:

"She looks like Abia state girl, check deeper life churches in Abia state she has to be one of the resident pastors."

@SamEb888 said:

"Aswearr na like this my eldest sibling throw back pictures look like."

@ChiomaMavix said:

"It will be easy if you stated her year of graduation so our fellow Lion & lioness can offer helping hand."

@Heinzoflagos said:

"Wow! I know this lady. I've met her twice in Enugu and she's on TwitterNg. I'll only provide her Twitter handle on request. Thank you."

