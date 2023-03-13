A physically challenged lady who looks very beautiful has gone viral after her video emerged on TikTok

The lady does not stay idle as she hustles by hawking cashew nuts on the streets, where she was spotted by a good samaritan

In the video, she was given special treatment by the good samaritan who took her to a studio for a make-over

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video of a physically challenged lady who sells cashew nuts on the streets has gone viral on TikTok.

In the heartwarming clip posted by @nanateawasheresome, the lady was seen hustling hard with the cashew nuts on her head.

The lady was given a makeover on International Women's Day. Photo credit: TikTok/@nanateawasheresome.

Source: TikTok

A man met her and decided to give her a special treat celebrating International Women's Day.

Physically challenged lady gets a makeover

She was taken to a studio for a makeover before she was taken to a restaurant for a special meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the make-up session, her beauty stunned a lot of people on TikTok. Some have said they have known her for a long time.

She has been referred to as a hardworking lady. The man who gave her the special treatment has also been appreciated by TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4731905359941 said:

"This girl has really suffered. I’ve known her since childhood and she is very committed to church activities too. She deserves it."

@QUEEN L LINA reacted:

"The smile on her face shall full up yur pocket always."

@Rakia & Gifty commented:

"The most beautiful thing I've seen on the internet today."

@tagu said:

"Wow my God bless you."

@Michella Laryea

Am I the only one who shed tears whilst watching?"

@Hakeem Shabbaz said:

"She's so hardworking and very humble. Her beautiful smile melts my heart each time I pass her by 37-Road."

@onyimaame reacted:

"Super woman."

Lady gets N100k gift from kind man

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who moulds blocks got the gift of N100k.

The lady was spotted doing the job in Asaba, Delta state. She said she uses proceeds from the job to support herself in school.

She also revealed that some of her friends laughed at her and advised her to join hook up, but she turned down the idea.

Source: Legit.ng