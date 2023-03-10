A video of a little girl dancing hard as she showed off her Kilimanjaro moves has got many adults praising her

The kid outmatched a boy who was beside her as she immediately went into a dance mode that showed she must have been taught

Many TikTokers who watched the baby's moves said she deserves an award for "winning" the Kilimanjaro dance challenge

A little girl has many people talking about how she moved while dancing. She jumped on the trending Kilimanjaro dance moves on TikTok, and many said she won the challenge.

In a video shared by @flowerlene, the kid stood beside a boy as she went into a frenetic display, making gestures and blinking her eyes like a person in a trance.

The little girl danced like she was in a trance. Photo source: @flowerlene

Source: TikTok

Kid performs Kilimanjaro dance moves well

The way she performed made many people on TikTok wonder where she learnt all the dance moves from.

Some TikTokers said the kid needs to be rewarded as not many adults can pull off the Kilimanjaro moves as she did.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 128,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tankiso Hadebe said:

"Girls are always forward, look at that boy."

tshegofatsobles17 said:

"Girls run the world Period."

KATLEGO MANJI KGOPANE said:

"She killed it jealous down."

Praise Joseph said:

"She does it better than me sef."

kiskesss said:

"The best Kilimanjaro challenge."

user3850662036404 said:

"I refuse to believe that there's anything cuter than this

selmasi said:

"She really understood the assignment."

Tizzytheshiz asked:

"What are you giving these pandemic babies, especially the little girls?"

lover said:

"I can't even do this dance she is too perfect."

Source: Legit.ng