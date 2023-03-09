A lady dancing in the presence of her mum as she was making a video for a TikTok page got her surprised

After looking at her for some time, the woman spoke, but the daughter did not stop her performance

Many people in her comment section said they could never try such at home for fear of how their mothers would react

A young Nigerian lady, @joynneka18, recorded her mother's expression when she started dancing for a TikTok video on a Sunday morning.

Wearing a fitting black gown, the girl danced in her mother's presence without minding what she may say.

The daughter danced without minding her mum. Photo source: @joynneka18

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises mum with her moves

The woman, who appeared shocked, looked on for several seconds. When the mother spoke, the lady continued dancing.

TikTokers who watched her video said that she is so bold to have pulled that off in the presence of her mother.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 27,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rabiatu usman Ibrahim said:

"My momy go join me dance finish then tell my dad."

Harmony said:

"She was like 'as long as u are happy'."

Blacky said:

"It's actually the way momsi was looking at you for me."

sweet girl said:

"My mama for don stone me something."

Favy said:

"I can read her lips saying are you not going to church today in Igbo."

user9798483715091 stefflon bae said:

"The girl in you is really scared make she no use slipper commot your eyes for you."

tsquare_collection said:

"I can't try this on Sunday morning with my mum."

augustinaevbote said:

"U get luck my mama for don land knock for my head."

Kid blocks sister's camera

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a curvy young lady (@chancelvie_4luv) was about to dance and roll her waist when her kid sister suddenly appeared on camera.

She blocked off her big sister and placed her whole face in front of the camera. The way she used her finger to open her eye suggested a kind of spite.

After some seconds, she moved away from the camera and gestured towards it for people to only focus on her.

Source: Legit.ng