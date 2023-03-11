A beautiful lady has taken to social media to lament over what she found her female best friend doing

She walked in on the lady on the floor giggling while on the phone with someone believed to be a man

The lady's reaction after seeing that she was being watched has elicited mixed reactions on the net

A lady, @odimpete1, has cried out on social media, saying her best friend is a "gone girl."

@odimpete1 arrived at this reasoning after she caught her female bestie on the floor lost in a conversation with a man.

She found her bestie on the floor. Photo Credit: @odimpete1

Source: TikTok

She recorded the lady and shared it on TikTok. Her bestie was enjoying her call that she lay and rolled on the floor. Upon seeing that her friend has been watching her all along, the lady burst into laughter.

She however continued with her phone call. The hilarious video has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mamakgjoey said:

"Mara love.

"Is something else neh."

Nkosa_zana said:

"@preshybae71 lets do this even though we are single."

Bliss2003 said:

"She will soon come back."

fourleafclover said:

"She is really gone straight into the deep waters."

The.gracious_one said:

"No we can't tolerate this, mjolo ke scam tu."

Doohzwane said:

"Me and your bestie same Watsapp group."

mapula said:

"Gone gone gone... she ain’t coming back shame."

Joseph Favour said:

"The love is still less than 3 months."

Source: Legit.ng