A young girl who is a beggar has gone viral on TikTok because of how she hypes people

In a short video, the little girl was seen praising a prospective giver in an interesting and funny way

She kept singing the man's praise, and her persistent hyping eventually yielded fruits as she got N100

A little girl has trilled many TikTok users with her sharp mouth, which she uses to hype people.

In a video posted by @freshbarbersfoundation, the girl who begs for money saw a prospective giver and started hyping him.

The girl hyped a man for a monetary gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@freshbarbersfoundation.

Source: TikTok

Smart girl hypes people while begging for money

The way she goes about begging strangers for monetary gifts on the road has left many people in stitches. She makes use of high praise, inflating the ego of her prospective givers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video shared online, she saw a man in his car, and started praising him powerfully, telling him, 'your face show, your shoe shine.'

She immediately caught the man's attention. He requested that the girl hypes his friend who was in the car with him and she did it nicely. In the end, she was able to get N100 from the man.

Meanwhile, the little girl's beauty caught the attention of many people who came across the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@mhiz glorie gold said:

"Upon all the hyping way d gal hype na hundred end am. Senior man no bel like dat now."

@Blackchully reacted:

"Abeg where is the other gal? This one still dey play."

@sarvee reprecental commented:

"100 naira na money."

@user7730806015437 said:

"The girl too fine."

Sparklec76 said:

"Una no hear when chairman de ask her which bank she de use? Where una see Cash dis period??"

@Gideon Ofori715 said:

"She is so cute."

Nigerian girl begs for money with funny slang

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl ran after a man and begged for money.

In the video posted on TikTok, she made use of funny slang, all in an effort to capture the man's attention.

A lot of people who saw the video on TikTok reacted by applauding the girl for her smartness.

Source: Legit.ng