A video posted on TikTok showed a Nigerian man who used a tailoring machine to stitch N100 note

The N100 note was torn, and it was clear he did not want to throw away the money, so he sewed it together

The short video that captured his action has sparked funny reactions from many TikTok users who have seen it

A short video seen on TikTok has shown a man who used a tailoring machine to hold a torn N100 note.

In the video, the man who was sitting on the machine first showed off the N100 note which was torn in half.

The man used a tailoring machine to stitch the torn N100 note. Photo credit: TikTok/@drenati01.

Like a professional tailor, the man stitched the note together like two pieces of ankara material.

Video of lady stitching N100 note goes viral

When he was done, there was a wrinkle in the place where he had stitched it.

The video has since gone viral and generated funny reactions from many Nigerians. Some have said nobody will take it from him.

In the comment section, he said he has not been able to spend it after stitching it like torn clothing. The video was posted by @drenati01.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@uwegbe_olose said:

"No carry am near my shop."

@user3023164218260 commented:

"Na night you go spend am."

@haleemah 18 said:

"Too stitch am with same colour of thread."

@Pamilerin Balogun said:

"Sha no use am enter my motor sha bcos na den una go say make I use am buy fuel I no dey buy fuel of 100 oh."

@ONYI 001 said:

"No carry that thing near my mama shop o."

@sheIsOmoolawealth said:

"Use am buy suya for night."

@Maryham— said:

"Great idea no money too small for this country again.:

@Ayomhide123 commented:

"Na night you go spend am."

