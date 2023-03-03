A young man interrupted banking activities as he screamed, "good morning!" beside people queueing for cash

For several seconds, bank customers stopped what they were doing and tried to understand why he made such a noise

TikTokers who watched the man's video said that the man beside him was furious and looked ready to whisk him out

A young Nigerian man who makes funny videos on TikTok attracted much attention when he screamed in a bank.

After getting access into a banking hall, the young man positioned himself very close to the queue and screamed:

"Good morning, everybody!"

People said that many customers gave the man an angry look. Photo source: @goodmorningguyy

Man disrupted queue for naira notes

He successfully got everyone's attention. People fixed their gazes with expressions mixed with anger and surprise at him.

The man later revealed that he was handed over to the police after the video. People who watched his clip found his unusual act funny.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Bright oniye said:

"This bro on black is ready to beat you just match am first I want to see something."

Dcpablo151 said:

"The security man at the end."

Frank Dotun said:

"See as everyone dey look am."

Itz Kulest Sugar said:

"I dey roll for floor... that guy on black one transfer aggression give u b4 he come no say nah cruise."

delight 543 said:

"Just thank your god that they didn't throw you through the window because I'm really seeing angry people there."

user2238575505170 said:

"That man on black is waiting for u to mistakenly put hand in his eyes den you will see werey"

@Goodluckstergy said:

"Make that hand wey you Dey wave mistakenly touch that man Wey dey near you."

Man shouted inside supermarket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man described as a comedian on Instagram went into a supermarket with his camera phone in an attempt to make a funny video.

As he walked up the aisle while filming himself, he suddenly screamed, attracting the attention of shoppers.

People looked at him in great surprise, wondering why he put up such an act. Some people who properly got that he was trying to get attention had smiles on their faces.

