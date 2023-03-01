A very talented man has gone viral on TikTok because of the powerful dance steps he displayed at a party

In a viral video, the man danced with his waist, and he moved it in a sweet and entertaining manner

The video has gone viral after it was posted on TikTok, where it currently has thousands of likes

No fewer than 238.2k dance lovers have viewed a short video of a man dancing at a party.

In the video posted by @stephenmassima, the man stepped on the dance floor with so much energy and enthusiasm.

People shouted in excitement as the man started dancing. Photo credit: TikTok/@stephenmassima.

He was dressed in a white shirt tucked into a pair of crisply ironed black trousers.

Talented man uses dance to entertain people at a party

The confident way he stepped up to the occasion immediately gave him off as a very good dancer.

Dance lovers who have seen the video noticed his measured and uniform moves.

Many people there started to shout in excitement, showing that they enjoyed his entertaining moves. Others were seen using their smartphones to record a video of the dance. The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

