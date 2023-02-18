A beautiful groundnut seller decided to dance in public and the moment was captured in a video that has gone viral

She said she cannot kill herself because there are problems so she decided to dance and be happy while hawking

She has posted the video on TikTok and it was well-received by dance lovers who call her a good dancer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A TikTok video has shown a fine groundnut seller using dance to entertain people in public.

The 16 seconds video posted by @ndd4rius90 shows how the lady used her waist to dance smoothly and sweetly.

The lady danced smoothly while hawking her groundnut. Photo credit: TikTok/@ndd4rius90 and @jusbouteshop.

Source: TikTok

She said there are a lot of problems but that she cannot kill herself. Dancing was therefore a way of making herself happy.

Groundnut seller goes viral after dancing in public

The lady began her dance with very smooth waist moves that saw her gently moving her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

At that moment, someone who saw her started shouting because the lady is a good dancer.

She moved from waist dance to using all her body. Her hand gestures were superb and her smiles became visible when she turned to face the camera.

Other hawkers who were present when she danced watched in total amazement and one of them even joined her on stage.

Dance loves who have seen the video on TikTok have appreciated her with positive words.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ernest Tettey Nartey said:

"Happiness is free."

@abena Mary reacted:

"Work and happiness. We pray God protect them out there."

Man with no legs goes viral after great public performance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man with no legs danced in public to entertain people.

Many of his fans gathered by the roadside to watch his beautiful performance.

He started his dance with a continuos clapping of his hands. The clap was following the rhythm of the music.

He then placed his two hands on the ground and used his waist to dance. The crowd started shouting.

When the video of his performance was posted on TikTok, it got more than 5 million views.

Source: Legit.ng