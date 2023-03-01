A married man has taken to social media to reveal that he found out his wife has been cheating on him

He had stumbled upon text messages his wife sent to some men, which made him take a DNA test that confirmed his fears

Upon learning that he is not the biological father of their daughter, he has rolled out his plans to give her a nasty birthday surprise

A man has taken to social media to reveal that he found out he is not the biological father of his daughter.

In a series of viral tweets, the man, @atebe_sir, said he found out about his wife's escapades via text messages.

He said she told three men that they were the biological father of her child, and this made him meet the men without her knowledge

He went on to say that the four of them did DNA tests, and the results showed that none of them was the child's father.

The disheartened man said he intends to present the DNA results, alongside the other men, to his wife on her birthday, which comes up on Friday, 3rd March 2023.

His post reads in part:

"Date 1/3/2023 is my wife's birthday and we all planned to give her the gift she will never forget.

"I invited the three guys and each guy will carry a copy of the DNA results we give to her.

"We plan to surprise her with DNA results.

"I hope she will enjoy her birthday."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@lawmaiyo said:

"Kisii Prince be like: I don't want peace, I want problems, ALWAYS!"

@MOV_Kenya said:

"I love this.... Sir, you are hired in our Ministry ASAP!!

"Report to work after the Birthday Vayolens."

@Brewed_Black said:

"My "always accidentally hearing about people's business" self is going to need an update."

@Tolu___ene said:

"Can't believe I followed this guy and turned on his notifications to get to see the finale...

"Just don't let us down!!!"

@mukul9_mukulu said:

"U should look for the exact father of the baby n invite too."

