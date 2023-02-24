Two brothers from Busia county who were inseparable in their bond died in one year, leaving a big vacuum in the heart of their loved ones and friends

Brian Msundy eulogised his brother Franck Musundi in January 2022, before a Facebook user eulogised him later in February 2023

Before his death, Msundy shared a throwback experience when he took care of his ailing other after an accident

It is a painful experience when a family loses a loved one, but losing two in a short while is more painful.

A family in Busia struggles to come to terms with the passing of two brothers who died in one year.

Identified on their social media accounts as Brian Msundy and Franck Musundi, the siblings died months apart.

Painful letter to departed brother

Msundy shared in a post dated January 2022 about his brother's death, penning a heartbreaking post.

"I'm lost for words and strength. My best friend, brother and closest confidant Franck Musundi, I find it hard to eulogise you because I can't believe you are no more. We are never ready to say goodbye even though we know it's part of life. This day, my heart is heavy. Your untimely and tragic departure is a massive blow to our family, and you are leaving a gap that we cannot replace.

Heaven has gained an angel, but so soon, bro. We owe it all to God, who saw it worthy to rest you now, for allowing you to be with us during the years you lived and the memories we've created. May your soul rest in peace till we meet again," he emotionally wrote.

At the end of the year, Msundy shared another post recalling his brother's health status after being involved in an accident.

Deferring semester to care for brother

Musundi had been involved in a fire accident in 2017 before a road accident that claimed his life in 2022.

"Hapa, my late bro got into a fire accident in 2017 and I had to secretly defer my semester because I couldn't concentrate, yet my bro is suffering. Franck had home care for three months because I'm a medic why not? My mum used to call me every day just to confirm kama nmeenda shule. I used to tell her I went, but in the real sense, I didn't.

I know all my siblings hawajawahi jua hadi leo.I made sure Franck Musundi was in a stable state hadi hizo months zikaisha. This second accident this year, 2022, I think God aliamua amchukue because the injuries were extreme and We as a family couldn't handle them. It's well with our souls . I loved you, man," he wrote.

Growing up with deceased's sisters

Msundy joined his brother on February 2023, leaving friends and family inconsolable.

A Facebook user, Chepkirui Kosgei, mourned the demise of Msundy, stating it was 13 months since the departure of both brothers.

"...today I mourn Brian Msundy .literally grew up with his sisters...losing Brian 13 months after Frank Musundi is really hard," part of her post read.

Man found his lookalike

