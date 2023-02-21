A viral video shared on social media has captured the incredible transformation of a young boy

A previous video showed the little boy looking all sad and unkempt but his transformation clip surprised everyone

The child who earlier looked tattered changed into a good-looking and well-fed child in an expensive attire

A surprising video showing the transformation of a little boy has gotten netizens emotional.

The child was taken in by Joy Peter foundation, an orphanage home that offered care to him, fed him and transformed his life for the better.

A throwback video showed the child looking unkempt while shedding tears. He was taken to a fast food joint and fed properly.

Afterwards, the child was then taken to the foundation home where he was well taken care of. His transformation video melted hearts.

Social media reactions

@adesholaadeshina629:

Am so excited with this transformation. in fact the tears of happiness role from my eyes. May Almighty God bless you for helping the helpless."

@iconictessyfavour stated:

"God bless you greatly ma been crying since. I pray God bless me to bless others too."

@ur_ex_boyfriendd reacted:

"Nah yesterday I washed this video when jpf picked this boy from the street. God is in control."

@crazynerdquotes stated:

"God knows why he doesn't give some women from rich background kids. Its so they can help the poor."

@phideline1 reacted:

"Chaaaiiiiii God will bless this organization in abundant, you will never lack. God please bless me so I can help those that needs me."

@augustineaugusti7 added:

"Abeg as we dey celebrate am so please let us not allowed him to be overwhelmed with things of this world o life is beyond that and still have a long."

Watch the video below:

Amazing transformation of little boy adopted in street

