A Muslim woman has revealed that her husband packed his things and vanished five months into her pregnancy.

The lady shared her touching story after a netizen said to her that it helps for one to be in her husband's house.

The lady who opened up that her marriage was an arranged one, that went down during the lockdown, said what was a happy home degenerated into confusion after she found out about her pregnancy.

She dreamt her husband left

She said that they were all excited about her pregnancy. The lady then had a dream wherein her husband packed his belongings and disappeared and told him about it. She said they prayed about it but the dream came to pass the next day.

After not hearing from him for days, the lady said she called her husband to find out what happened but he said nothing.

She would later hear rumours that he told people her child doesn't belong to him.

She said it made her weep for days. She however delivered the baby with complications and said that the kid's blood matched that of his father. Her story in part reads:

"I got married during the lockdown (arranged). Then my tummy began to hurt badly for weeks.

"I found out I was pregnant. We were all excited then things began to change for bad.

"I dreamt my husband packed his belongings and disappeared. It felt real. I told him and we prayed over it. The next day, my dream became real.

"He left me in my 5th month of pregnancy. Everything felt like a dream to me. After days with no text nor call, I mastered the courage to call him and ask for answers.

"He said nothing. Then later on, I heard rumours that my husband was in people's dms telling them the child ain't his.

"I kept crying. I was crying everyday. She gave birth with complications and found out the boy's blood group matched that of his father."

Social media reactions

Jennifer Asare said:

"Aww when we completed school you got married first.May Allah not give him any child apart from yours.he will come an beg.Allah protect you and son."

Sa’ad said:

"Baby boy soo handsome. may Allah bless you and your son Zeena."

Miss Qura'n said:

"Yaa Salaam.

"I cried whiles reading this pls.

"May Allah grant you patience.

"And Allah knows best sis."

user1610280805652 said:

"Blood group is not a measure of paternity. you need to find out why your husband thought the baby is not his. were you flirting or in contact with men."

suraiyaahmedtijan said:

''Pls sis, when u have a dream, either Good or bad, please don't tell anybody even ur mother, just pray over it, it will came to pass. my Imam advice."

