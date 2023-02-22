A heartbroken lady has called out her friend for dating her baby daddy after she introduced them to each other

The sad lady narrated that she introduced her friend to her baby daddy who started dating him later on without her knowledge

The friend upon seeing the post, sent her a hot reply via WhatsApp denying that they were ever friends

Life has twists and turns and this lady got the twisted side of life after her friend and her baby daddy got hitched.

The duo began dating without her knowledge, and she got so emotional after finding out later on.

Lady accuses friend of 'snatching' her lover Photo Credit: @lindaikejisblog

Source: Instagram

Narrating her story, she revealed that she was dating her baby daddy whom she introduced to her friend.

She got pregnant for him and her friend flew from Capetown to surprise them during the baby shower.

Unknown to her, her friend and her baby daddy were already dating without her knowledge.

She expressed how betrayal comes from those that are closer to you than from enemies.

In her words:

"The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies. It comes from friends and loved ones. Better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back.

"A FRIEND that constantly wants what her friends have. This isn't the first time SHE'd do this, but will definitely be the last."

After the post went viral, her friend sent a text message to her via WhatsApp stating that they were never friends.

The former friend also warned her to stop texting the baby daddy. The message read:

"The sooner you come to terms with the fact that we were never friends, the better for you. This 'friend' narrative that you keep pulling is getting worn out.

"You are beneath my level of people I'd ever regard as a friend because you are dumb and you act like an illiterate with nothing to lose."

"You are not my friend, never was my friend. We are happy and very much in love. So thank you for 'introducing' me to my man. After all, What God cannot do does not exist. Stop texting my man and for the love of God, stop harassing us. Focus on your blessing and use this energy in making sure you raise a beautiful girl that doesn't end up being like you."

Social media reactions

@veevogee commented:

"Don't be too quick to call someone your best friend. Allow real situations define them."

@mary.lobs commented:

"The audacity for me??? And also, limit what you tell your partner about your friends. Very important anybody can decide to move otherwise at any point."

@kemxy_699 said:

"Fear men! Fear women, fear friends! The man is also as guilty as the lady, don't blame it on one side. Is he a baby?"

@mhizejiroghene wrote:

"The guy who left me to marry another girl despite me having a kid with him, a child that's barely two years old. He took the child away from me and handed him over to the other girl to take care of him depressed until God came true for me.. now I heard they are separated.. marriage that's is not upto 3years, miracle nor Dey tire Jesus."

@abiadeclutter_avenue said;

"This friend is heartless. How can you tell her "thank you for introducing me to my man "the audacity is something else."

@yuriicch commented:

"Men self, make una drag the man too ... make men comot eye from their woman friends.... Na two people betray her like this ... it hurts deeply."

@mccharleneofficial said:

"Chaiiii!! I dont f*ght over men but this is the kinda situation that I would catch that girl and make her bl**d!! Teach her a lesson!! Not because of the man but because of the disrespect!! Like the audacity!!! That last slide makes me s*ck!!! This kind friend na Satan!! Chaiiiiii can't believe what I just read!!!!! Fear ooooh!!!! Glad I don't have many friends!!"

@mimiwilfred_ said:

"The effrontery to write "what God cannot do does not exist."

@kady_hairs commented:

"Friendship I understand but have limit to things, maintain your space. Becos the heart of humans is deep."

