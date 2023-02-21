After moving to the United Kingdom, a young man completely abandoned his mother following a revelation from a pastor

However, things took a different turn during his sojourn there and he landed in prison because he had issues with his papers

In a surprise twist, the youth returned to Nigeria to find his mother still selling akara and scattered the business

A young Nigerian man named Destiny returned to the country more than five years after he left and made peace with his mother.

Destiny had totally forgotten about his mother after migrating to the UK owing to what a pastor told him there.

Destiny narrated to TikTok content creator Ayoms what made him abandon his mum:

"When I got there, a friend of mine took me to one of his churches. The man of God there twisted my mind towards my mum. So, it has not been easy. He said so many things about my mum I could not even place my hands on

"I could not reach out to my mum or talk to her. My mind was so bitter."

Destiny came to his senses

Destiny said he however landed in prison because he had problems with his papers and there he had a dream.

"I dreamt and I saw my mum fighting for me.

"The shocking part of it is that she was fighting and holding my papers back from them."

He said he was released and then came to his senses that his mum was not the enemy. In a touching TikTok video, the young man, having returned to Nigeria, visited the spot where his mum fries bean cakes (akara) and scattered them as he announced his arrival.

He then apologised to her as they made up.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

celestinaroja said:

"Much love and mumsy congratulations."

King Sammy said:

"So emotional."

kingsleynwa2 said:

"Nothing for this life feet make forget my mother ooh never ooh God is big."

OBAYAA said:

"May God have mercy on us with this so called pastors. Sweet may God bless you for remembering Ur mum."

Arinze Joseph said:

"As he remembers his mom, heaven will remember him, always, mothers love is the best thing ever on earth."

user2274638195459 said:

"Wow am very happy God will bless."

OvieYankee said:

"Nice one brother, i love this video."

