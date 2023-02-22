A woman has taken to social media to lament that her biological son has chased her out of his house

Expressing shock over his action, she wondered why someone she brought forth to the world would treat her that way

Many social media users that watched her video seemed to throw their weight behind her son

A man has sent his biological mother out of his house.

The man's mother, who made the development public via a TikTok video, lamented that he chose to do that to her despite the fact that she gave birth to him.

While speaking in the background, she recorded the quiet young man who seemed busy. According to her, his reason is that he is starting a new family.

Why her son threw her out

The woman said his female partner was coming with two kids and lamented his decision to throw her out.

She stated that she would involve the police, saying it is illegal to render someone homeless, how much more one's parent.

As if giving it a second thought, she said she would let God handle the matter. Her video captioned, "Family ain’t what it used to be No More!!!" has amassed over a million views and thousands of comments.

Many netizens were on her son's side.

Social media reactions

Nique said:

"Girl get out his house NOW."

Ri33f said:

"I know guys who’s moms been working them since they were teens and relying on their sons income for stability. Got to hear his side."

Vandisha said:

"I mean, Im a mom and Im on his side. Either get your own or help him figure out another solution. We raise them to move out and create ther own family."

audreyfew596 said:

"Sometimes loved ones can be so toxic in your life you have to let them go to keep your peace! No matter who it is!"

Hdez said:

"Y’all see how calm he is? There’s definitely more to this story & he definitely has his side to tell!"

Kay White said:

"For this grown man to be putting his mother out means there is a lot more than what is being said in these 60 seconds. Trust."

TayLor Jaya Curry said:

"Being that he started a family and he needs the space for his family you shouldn’t have an issue with that."

Man chases mum out of his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sent his mum packing out of his house.

The young man had gotten married to the love of his life, and his mother decided to visit them for the first time.

However, after getting there, she began to make trouble with his wife to the extent of slapping her. When probed and tackled over her mistakes, the woman refused to accept it, but instead continued giving trouble and causing a problem in her son's marital home.

